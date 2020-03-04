App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 08:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus: IMF members pledge all available resources against epidemic

Following an unusual conference call of the IMF's governing body, the members said they were united in addressing the challenges posed by COVID-19.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The 189 members of the International Monetary Fund pledged on March 4 to bring all available resources to bear to help countries combat the impact of the new coronavirus epidemic.

Following an unusual conference call of the IMF's governing body, the members said they were united in addressing the challenges posed by COVID-19.

"We have called upon the IMF to use all its available financing instruments to help member countries in need," the statement said.

Close
"We are determined to provide the necessary support to mitigate the impact, especially on the most vulnerable people and countries.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 07:55 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #International Monetary Fund #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.