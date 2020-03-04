Coronavirus: IMF members pledge all available resources against epidemic

The 189 members of the International Monetary Fund pledged on March 4 to bring all available resources to bear to help countries combat the impact of the new coronavirus epidemic.

Following an unusual conference call of the IMF's governing body, the members said they were united in addressing the challenges posed by COVID-19.

"We have called upon the IMF to use all its available financing instruments to help member countries in need," the statement said.

"We are determined to provide the necessary support to mitigate the impact, especially on the most vulnerable people and countries.