App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 07:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

IMF chief economist describes current economic atmosphere as 'a delicate moment'

Policymakers need to work cooperatively to help ensure that policy uncertainty doesn't weaken investment, she said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Describing current global economic atmosphere as "a delicate moment", IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath on April 9 said that while the global economy continues to grow at a reasonable rate and a global recession is not in the baseline projections, there are many downside risks.

Beyond 2020, global growth is expected to stabilise at around 3½ per cent, bolstered mainly by growth in China and India and their increasing weights in world income, she said in a blog post ahead of the annual spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Growth in emerging market and developing economies will stabilize at five per cent, though with considerable variance as emerging Asia continues to grow faster than other regions.

A similar pattern holds for low-income countries with some, particularly commodity importers, growing rapidly but others falling further behind the advanced world in per capita terms, the Indian-American economist said.

related news

"While the global economy continues to grow at a reasonable rate and a global recession is not in the baseline projections, there are many downside risks," Gopinath said.

Tensions in trade policy could flare up again and play out in other areas (such as the auto industry), with large disruptions to global supply chains, she cautioned.

Growth in systemic economies such as the euro area and China may surprise on the downside, and the risks surrounding Brexit remain heightened.

"A deterioration in market sentiment could rapidly tighten financing conditions in an environment of large private and public sector debt in many countries, including sovereign-bank doom loop risks," Gopinath warned.

Given these risks, she argued, it is imperative that costly policy mistakes are avoided. Policymakers need to work cooperatively to help ensure that policy uncertainty doesn't weaken investment, she said.

Fiscal policy will need to manage trade-offs between supporting demand, protecting social spending, and ensuring that public debt remains on a sustainable path, with the optimal mix depending on country-specific circumstances.

"Financial sector policies must address vulnerabilities proactively by deploying macroprudential tools (such as counter-cyclical capital buffers) - a task made more urgent by the possibility that interest rates will remain low for longer. Monetary policy should remain data dependent, be well communicated, and ensure that inflation expectations remain anchored," she said.

Across all economies, the imperative is to take actions that boost potential output, improve inclusiveness, and strengthen resilience, the top IMF economist said.

"There is a need for greater multilateral cooperation to resolve trade conflicts, to address climate change and risks from cybersecurity, and to improve the effectiveness of international taxation," she said.

"This is a delicate moment for the global economy. If the downside risks do not materialize and the policy support put in place is effective, global growth should rebound," Gopinath said.

"If, however, any of the major risks materialize, then the expected recoveries in stressed economies, export-dependent economies, and highly-indebted economies may be derailed. In that case, policymakers will need to adjust," she added.
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 07:34 pm

tags #Business #Gita Gopinath #India

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs KKR Match in Chennai: Both teams fight for ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi talks to News18 Group Edito ...

Exclusive: Arjun Kapoor gets a new address, deets inside

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit’s adaa is intact in Tabaah Ho Gaye

IPL 2019: Michael Vaughan takes a break from cricket, goes tiger spott ...

Vidya Balan opens up on Indira Gandhi biopic; refuses to comment on Ka ...

Javed Akhtar details the reason why wrote a nationalist song for th ...

Exclusive: This is how Saroj Khan felt as Madhuri Dixit Nene trained f ...

Exclusive: After Kartik Aaryan director Abhishek Jain backs out of Jac ...

Assam Chief Secretary Owns Up in SC, Says State's Record in Deporting ...

IPL 2019: Replacing Yuvraj Comes With Huge Responsibility: Kishan

Can 'Stolen' Documents in Rafale Case be Used as Evidence? Supreme Cou ...

Scoring Third Consecutive Hit After Wonder Woman & Aquaman, DC Plans S ...

Michael Vaughan's Tweet About 'Pigs and Cows' on Indian Roads Has Outr ...

Argentina Coach Lionel Scaloni Out of Hospital After Bicycle Accident: ...

IMF Chief Economist Describes Current Economic Atmosphere as 'a Delica ...

Sara Ali Khan Shares Candid Pics from Her Vacation in New York, See He ...

Former England Manager Sven-Goran, Albert Roca Frontrunners For Indian ...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha elections in ...

Inflation seen inching up in March, but still below RBI target

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: EC issues warning to CBDT, Revenue Dept over ...

Veteran Kerala Congress leader K M Mani passes away

Repeat of 1996 in 2019 a real possibility: Chandrababu Naidu on a 'Thi ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at day's high, Nifty above 11,650; banks, au ...

Heads up! These 10 stocks are expected to more than double their profi ...

IT sector Q4 earnings preview: Growth likely to be reasonable but marg ...

Midcaps are looking far more attractive now, says BNP Paribas

Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad candidacy puts CPM in tough spot; Left party ma ...

Maldives election: President Ibrahim Solih's thumping victory a positi ...

68-year-old Shaukat Ali assaulted, his shop ransacked by a mob in anot ...

Modi: Journey of a Common Man review — Dramatic performances, select ...

Rahul Gandhi pitches NYAY as a remedy to demonetisation ills; but can ...

Singapore Open 2019 preview: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma get favourable dr ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Understanding mental illness: When insurance and psychiatry meet, what ...

Huawei P30 Pro camera comparison: The mighty Google Pixel 3 finally ta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.