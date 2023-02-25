 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IMF calls on G20 to strengthen debt framework to help vulnerable nations

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 25, 2023 / 05:34 PM IST

Georgieva, who is in Bengaluru to attend the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, wants greater dialogue and collaboration on debt-related issues

Addressing the debt of vulnerable countries has been one of the major points of discussions at this week's G20 meetings in Bengaluru, with pressure on China - a major creditor - to cooperate in the restructuring of debt.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called on the G20 nations to strengthen the debt framework to help struggling and vulnerable countries.

"With global growth set to slow in 2023 and remain below its historical average, too many people in too many countries are struggling to make ends meet," Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF's managing director, said in a statement on February 25.

"The international community, therefore, has a responsibility to come together to find solutions for the most vulnerable members of our global family. This calls for urgent action to strengthen the international financial architecture, especially in the area of debt resolution and strengthening the global financial safety net," she added.

