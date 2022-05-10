English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    IMD warns of fresh heatwave spell in Northwest and Central India

    According to IMD, temperatures are expected to hit a high of 42 to 44 degrees Celsius in several parts of the country.

    Saloni Dhumne
    May 10, 2022 / 04:25 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.


    A fresh spell of the heatwave was predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 10. This heatwave would affect parts of Northwest and Central India for three consecutive days, starting from Sunday.


    According to IMD, temperatures are expected to hit a high of 42 to 44 degrees Celsius in several parts of the region. A maximum temperature of 45 degrees was recorded on Saturday in the Barmer region of western Rajasthan.


    The IMD stated that there would be a rise in temperatures by about 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, in the aforementioned regions in the approaching three days, after Saturday. Apart from these, the rest of the country will not witness any noticeable changes in the maximum temperature during this period.

    The IMD forecast also stated that these heatwave conditions are quite likely to linger over the Vidarbha region until May 11. Parallelly, areas like western Rajasthan and southern and eastern Haryana will witness the same from May 8 to 11 and May 9 to 11 respectively. The same will also be expected to prevail over western Madhya Pradesh, as well as southern Punjab and areas of Jammu between May 8 and 9, and May 10 and 11, respectively.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Saloni Dhumne
    Tags: #Celsius #heatwave #IMD #Maximum Temperature #Temperature
    first published: May 10, 2022 04:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.