IMD warns of fresh heatwave spell in Northwest and Central India

Representative image.

A fresh spell of the heatwave was predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 10. This heatwave would affect parts of Northwest and Central India for three consecutive days, starting from Sunday.

According to IMD, temperatures are expected to hit a high of 42 to 44 degrees Celsius in several parts of the region. A maximum temperature of 45 degrees was recorded on Saturday in the Barmer region of western Rajasthan.

The IMD stated that there would be a rise in temperatures by about 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, in the aforementioned regions in the approaching three days, after Saturday. Apart from these, the rest of the country will not witness any noticeable changes in the maximum temperature during this period.

The IMD forecast also stated that these heatwave conditions are quite likely to linger over the Vidarbha region until May 11. Parallelly, areas like western Rajasthan and southern and eastern Haryana will witness the same from May 8 to 11 and May 9 to 11 respectively. The same will also be expected to prevail over western Madhya Pradesh, as well as southern Punjab and areas of Jammu between May 8 and 9, and May 10 and 11, respectively.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes