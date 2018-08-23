Imarticus Learning raises $2 million from CBA Capital

Imarticus Learning, a professional education platform, today said it has closed a $2 million (over Rs 14 crore) funding round from education-focused venture capital fund, CBA Capital.

Imarticus Learning will utilise the series B capital towards expanding its international operations while also strengthening its stronghold in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Pune, where it is currently present, it said in a statement.

The company provides financial and analytics-centric professional education, and has trained over 30,000 students globally. It aims to skill 55,000 students by 2020.

In addition, it has also worked with around 200 companies globally, helping facilitate management training and re-skilling programmes for their employees.

The company said domestic and international expansion will be a "key focus" for the company during 2018-2019, as it plans to establish institutes in cities like Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Indore.