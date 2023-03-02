Imagicaaworld Entertainment launches Aquamagicaa in Surat

Imagicaaworld Entertainment

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited is set to make a splash with the launch of its Waterpark, Aquamagicaa, in Gujarat's Surat. The four-acre park, located in the heart of the city, features 16 water-based rides and attractions imported from international manufacturers, along with a range of food and beverage options and retail offerings, the company informed stock exchanges on March 2.

As per the statement, guests can also enjoy 'Cabana' facilities for daytime room usage at this fun destination.

“We are excited to announce the launch of Aquamagicaa Waterpark in Surat in line with our Brand expansion strategy to increase footprint into new markets. Our Brand has high recall in Gujarat state and will cater to the under serviced market of South Gujarat. Our effort is to provide better standards of guest experience and generate higher operating leverage alongside,” Imagicaaworld Entertainment CEO Dhimant Bakshi said.

With over 11 million guests already having enjoyed the flagship project at Khopoli, Imagicaaworld Entertainment is excited to extend its offerings to a new market in South Gujarat.