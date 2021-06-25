IMA says 776 doctors have died in COVID-19 second wave; Bihar records highest deaths
June 25, 2021 / 04:46 PM IST
As many as 776 doctors across the country have so far died of the coronavirus infection during the second wave of the pandemic, ANI reported on June 25, quoting Indian Medical Association. As per the state-wise list, Bihar lost maximum number of doctors to the pandemic.
The highest number of deaths of medical practitioners was recorded in Bihar with 115 deaths, followed by Delhi that reported 109 deaths, Uttar Pradesh with 79, West Bengal with 62 and Tamil Nadu with 50.
In other states like Punjab, Telangana , Gujarat, Rajasthan etc the deaths reported were below 50.
The least number of deaths were recorded in Puducherry with 1 death followed by Goa and Tripura with 2, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab with 3, the IMA's data showed.
Since the onset of the second wave, more than 3,93,310 people have died due to the COVID-19 disease.
Meanwhile, India administered 60.73 lakh vaccine doses in a day taking the cumulative number of jabs given so far under the nationwide inoculation drive to 30.79 crore, according to immunisation data published at 7 am.
Also, 17,35,781 tests were conducted on Wednesday for the detection of COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in the country to 39,95,68,448.