IMA requests Finance Ministry for immediate withdrawal of GST on Healthcare Services

Addressing the Finance Ministry the Indian Medical Association requested that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman withdraw the imposition of GST on Healthcare services.

Citing a recommendation from the 47th GST council which stated “CTEPs, common bio-medical waste treatment facilities for treatment or disposal of biomedical waste shall be taxed at 12% so as to allow them ITC.” The letter said that these facilities were earlier in the GST exempted category and will be taxed post-July 18.

Citing another recommendation which stated that “Room rent, excluding ICU, exceeding Rs 5,000 per day per patient charged by the hospital will also be taxed at 5 percent, without ITC.”, the IMA said in the letter that this facility was also GST exempted and will come under the purview of the GST norms post 18th July.

Healthcare associations write to FM, raise concerns over 5% GST on hospital room rent

The doctor's association expressed concern over these new taxes in the healthcare industry, citing the huge additional cost it will add to the affordability of healthcare for people. The letter called the decision 'unfortunate and unfair'.

The IMA requested the Finance Ministry to withdraw these recommendations citing the additional cost and stating that the healthcare system of the country is not on track owing to meager government spending

The IMA also stated in the letter that adding GST will simply raise the basic bed rates. Keeping rates below 5000 will compel the augmentation of other charges for feasibility.

The IMA criticized the decision of imposing GST and said that increasing the government revenue through the burden on public healthcare is not fair. The letter also questioned the move and said 'If people are pushed below the poverty line due to healthcare expenses, how justified is this decision to slap GST on bed charges?'

The letter also sought clarity on the application of GST on hospitals that have treatment packages that are inclusive of room rent, adding that these decisions will make the implementation difficult and complicated.

The letter also expressed concern over the decision to raise bed charges by applying GST saying how it will undeservingly paint doctors with a blot while the onus of rising in healthcare expenditures will stand with the government only.

The letter suggested that input tax credit is a must to curtain the rise in healthcare costs. The letter also stated that since hospital room rent varies with the location and facilities being provided in the hospital, taxing room rent in a hospital is profiteering from the suffering of a sick person. The letter even compared the imposition of GST on room rent to the “Salt Tax” imposed by the Britishers on Indians.