I'm not the kind of entrepreneur who wants to sell, monetize a business: Marico Chairman Harsh Mariwala

PTI
September 01, 2021 / 01:29 PM IST
 
 
Amid debate over the government’s Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), Marico Ltd Chairman and veteran industrialist Harsh Mariwala on Wednesday said he "is not the kind of entrepreneur who wants to sell and monetise a business".

While he did not refer directly to the NMP announced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week, Mariwala tweeted, "I’m not the kind of entrepreneur who wants to sell and monetize a business."

In his post on the microblogging site, he further said, "I’ve always tried to think long-term and build an organization that outlives the people who made it. I hope to leave behind me a legacy that thrives through generations."

Sitharaman, while announcing the NMP said it would include unlocking value by involving private companies across infrastructure sectors — from passenger trains and railway stations to airports, roads and stadiums, and had asserted that the asset monetisation does not involve selling of land and it is about monetising brownfield assets.

However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had slammed the Centre’s move to monetise its assets across key sectors, saying the Modi dispensation is selling India’s "crown jewels" built in the last 70 years and "gifting” them to their two-three businessmen ”friends”.

Left parties had also hit out at the NMP claiming that is a plan to "sell" India’s assets and it will be "disastrous".
first published: Sep 1, 2021 01:33 pm

