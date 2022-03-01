Ilker Ayci declines CEO offer by Air India: Report

Ilker Ayci is a 1994 alumni of Bilkent University’s Department of Political Science and Public Administration.

Ilker Ayci has declined CEO position which was offered by Air India, Bloomberg reported on March 1.

On February 14, the Tatas, which recently took over Air India, had named Ayci as its CEO.

Ayci, a Turkish national, was born in Istanbul in 1971 and was leading Turkish Airlines from 2015 to end of January 2022.

Bloomberg reported, citing an emailed press release, that Ayci said his appointment to the position was 'coloured' by local media: “I have come to the conclusion that it would not be a feasible or an honourable decision to accept the position in the shadow of such a narrative." Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's affiliate Swadeshi Jagaran Manch opposed Ayci's appointment.

Air India, which was bought by the Tatas with much fanfare, may find that the security clearance for Ayci, an aviation expert and close friend of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, could be a little more complex, according to several media reports.

Ayci was expected to take over the airline on April 1.

A recent PTI story said that the ministry of home affairs will conduct a `scrupulous’ background check on the Turkish national. Being a Turkish national, he will be subject to a thorough background check by the government.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) told journalists that it has not yet received any communication in this matter from Ayci, the Tata Group, its nodal agency, or the civil aviation ministry. Once this comes, the security clearance process will begin, they informed.

The ministry was expected to task external intelligence agency R&AW for a background check on the new Air India chief.

The 51-year-old Ayci, considered close to President Erdogan, is a 1994 alumnus of Bilkent University’s Department of Political Science and Public Administration. After a research stay on political science at the Leeds University in the UK in 1995, he completed an International Relations Master’s programme at the Marmara University in Istanbul in 1997.

After the 1994 local elections in Turkey, when Recep Tayyip Erdoğan became the Mayor of Istanbul, Aycı was appointed his advisor. During this time, Aycı had held several positions in the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

On November 19, 2018, when Ayci tied the knot with lawyer and sports commentator Tugçe Saatman, Erdogan had attended the wedding, acting as one of the witnesses.

After the announcement of his CEO appointment, Ayci, who had served as Turkish President Erdogan’s advisor in the 1990s, said: “I am delighted and honoured to accept the privilege of leading an iconic airline and to join the Tata Group. Working closely with my colleagues at Air India and the leadership of the Tata Group, we will utilise the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality.”