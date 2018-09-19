App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IL&FS Transportation surges 9% after co signs settlement agreement with NHAI

Moradabad Bareilly Expressway will be paid a claim compensation of Rs 425 crore by NHAI for the losses suffered by it on account of the cost overrun for development of the project.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of IL&FS Transportation Networks rose 9.3 percent intraday Wednesday after company signed a settlement agreement with NHAI.

A settlement agreement was signed by Moradabad Bareilly Expressway (MBEL), a subsidiary of the company on various claims filed against NHAI in relation to the work of development, maintenance and management of a highway from Moradabad to Bareilly in the State of Uttar Pradesh, company said in release.

MBEL will be paid a claim compensation of Rs 425 crore by NHAI for the losses suffered by it on account of the cost overrun for development of the project.

The settlement agreement is not subject to any appeal by NHAI and the disbursement of the compensation amount will be effected by NHAI in due course, it added.

At 09:53 hrs IL&FS Transportation Networks was quoting at Rs 26.25, up Rs 1.20, or 4.79 percent on the BSE.

The share price declined 60 percent in last 6 months.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 10:03 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.