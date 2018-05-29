App
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 08:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

IL&FS Transportation Q4 net profit almost flat at Rs 106 cr

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd (IL&FS) today reported an almost flat standalone net profit at Rs 106.54 crore for the quarter ended March 2018. The company had clocked a standalone net profit of Rs 105.80 crore in the year-ago quarter, it said in a BSE filing.

Its total income rose to Rs 1,612 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,111.66 crore in the same quarter of 2016-17.

The total expenses also rose to Rs 1,472.74 crore during the January-March quarter against Rs 1,070.76 crore.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 55 apiece, down 0.90 percent from the previous close on the BSE.
First Published on May 29, 2018 08:07 pm

