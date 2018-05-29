IL&FS Transportation Q4 net profit almost flat at Rs 106 cr

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd (IL&FS) today reported an almost flat standalone net profit at Rs 106.54 crore for the quarter ended March 2018. The company had clocked a standalone net profit of Rs 105.80 crore in the year-ago quarter, it said in a BSE filing.
Its total income rose to Rs 1,612 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,111.66 crore in the same quarter of 2016-17.
The total expenses also rose to Rs 1,472.74 crore during the January-March quarter against Rs 1,070.76 crore.
Shares of the company closed at Rs 55 apiece, down 0.90 percent from the previous close on the BSE.
