IL&FS top deck gifts itself a pay hike even as it stares at a ratings downgrade​

The senior management of IL&FS gifted itself a pay hike in FY18 even as the firm failed to meet its repayment schedule on various borrowing programmes starting May, The Financial Express reported.

The infrastructure and financial solutions provider is staring at a ratings downgrade from various rating agencies owing to an increase in the group's debt pile of over Rs 91,000 crore.

The increase in fixed salaries for FY18 was in the range of half a percent and 75 percent. Performance-related pay to former Chairman Ravi Parthasarathy increased as much as 144 percent. The latter, who quit in July this year on health grounds, would receive a large part of this benefit on retirement after being with the company for 29 years.

The firm's VC and MD, Hari Sankaran, received a 3.9 percent increase, including performance pay, leave encashment, leave travel and other reimbursements. Joint MD and CEO received a 10.42 percent increase. CFO Maharudra Wagle's pay rose 37.29 percent.

Managerial personnel on an average received a pay hike of 66 percent in FY18 while the rest of its employees received a median remuneration of 4.44 percent, according to the company’s annual report. IL&FS had 131 permanent employees and three whole-time directors, as of March 31. For FY18, it posted a loss of Rs 1,886.85 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 141 crore in the year ago period.

The company’s nomination and remuneration committee (NRC), headed by SB Mathur, is said to have met six times between April last year and March. Mathur, who has been on the IL&FS board since January 2005, is now set to take over as IL&FS’ Non-Executive Chairman. Mathur attended all six meetings while former Shipping Secretary Michael Pinto, also an independent director, attended five.

The company's risk management committee (RMC), however, did not hold a single meeting during the year despite knowing that the company would be unable to meet its repayment schedule on various borrowing programmes given the liquidity crunch. The RMC includes RC Bhargava, Chairman of Maruti Suzuki, and Arun Saha, Joint MD and CEO, IL&FS, among others.

IL&FS Transportation Networks posted a net loss of Rs 248 crore for the Q1 FY19.