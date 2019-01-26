ILFS SPV defaults, if not resolved, can engender a systemic credit issue

Moneycontrol Contributor

ILFS’s special purpose vehicle (SPV) entity has reportedly defaulted on its interest payments to bondholders, putting to question the entire sanctity of a ring-fenced SPV with escrowed cash flows and protected interest.

The SPV Entity has sighted the legal order of NCLAT on ILFS and its subsidiaries, which restrains them from discharging their liabilities, as a reason for its SPVs to also not pay interest.

As of now, it seems more like a technical default however, it is bordering towards a wilful one. Given that the SPV has cash, a different interpretation could have been taken rather than citing the NCLAT order. Their payment to bondholders may have then been challenged by the court by other lenders of IL&FS, but it would have at least meant that investor confidence remains intact.

The bigger spillover is that it calls into question the entire concept of having an SPV as an operational entity which is separate from the parent. Many times, SPVs tend to be better rated than the parent because of their individual operations and cash generation capacity, rather than being linked to the parent company and its management.

If a resolution does not happen it may put into question other similar structures and have a negative impact on investor confidence. Banks have significant exposures to, especially the Road Sector, through the SPV route and adverse ruling on this issue can lead to investor uncertainty, funding squeeze and the risk aversion which can spread to other segments and investors.

Mutual Funds who have held on to these IL&FS SPV entities have taken a mark-down on its value and in the absence of a resolution, it will be forced to mark down the entire value of its holding on these SPVs. Furthermore, following the principle of fair valuation, they should prudentially mark-down other IL&FS SPV entities' bonds that they hold. The industry will also have to look into other such investments in SPVs which have a weak parent/group as the sponsor and/or the operator of the underlying asset to consider likely defaults.

Given the fragile investor sentiment prevailing since the ILFS/Dewan Housing issue broke out, episodes like the current one can further erode investor sentiment towards debt funds in general.

We have been maintaining that investors should prioritize liquidity and safety over returns when they look to invest in fixed income/debt funds.

This gains even more relevance with the situation unfolding in the last four months and the stress in the NBFC/real estate/infrastructure credit space is not over yet and investors should remain prudent with their investment choices.

The author is the head of Fixed Income at Quantum Advisors