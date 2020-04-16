App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 01:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

IL&FS sells entire stake in IWPSL to ORIX Corp for Rs 6.05 crore

“The divestment of IWPSL has resulted in a consideration of Rs 6.05 crore to IL&FS Energy that will be kept in an escrow account for its lenders,” the group said in a release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Cash-strapped Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) on Thursday said it has sold its 100 per cent stake in IL&FS Wind Power Services Ltd (IWPSL) to ORIX Corporation, Japan, for Rs 6.05 crore.

IWPSL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IL&FS Energy Development Company (IEDSL), is engaged in providing supervisory and management support services to seven operating wind power generating special purpose vehicles (SPVs).

In October 2019, the group had divested its 51 per cent equity stake held in seven wind power SPVs to ORIX.

Close

“The divestment of IWPSL has resulted in a consideration of Rs 6.05 crore to IL&FS Energy that will be kept in an escrow account for its lenders,” the group said in a release.

related news

The full amount of consideration has been duly received and the share transfer to the purchaser has been completed, it said.

IWPSL, classified as a 'green company', has no outstanding debt.

Post the bidding process launched last year, ORIX exercised its option to acquire IWPSL, as per previous pact, and agreed to acquire 100 per cent of the shareholding of IWPSL from IEDCL.

The sale was approved by Justice (Retd) D K Jain and subsequently by National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai, in February 2020, the release said.

IWPSL has over 40 employees and is the first company to go out of IL&FS Group with employees.

The seven SPVs are - Lalpur Wind Energy Private, Etesian Urja, Khandke Wind Energy, Ratedi Wind Power, Wind Urja India, Tadas Wind Energy and Kaze Energy.

Also read: HAL hands over more than 300 Aerosol boxes to various state govts

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 01:22 pm

tags #Business #ILFS #ORIX Corp #wind power

most popular

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.