you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 10:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

IL&FS says unable to meet interest payment obligation

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) on Thursday said it would be unable to service its obligation in respect of interest of non-convertible debenture due on January 19.

"The company would be unable to service its obligation in respect of the interest of non-convertible debenture due on January 19," the company said in a BSE filing.

Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) and some its group entities in the past few months have defaulted debt repayments, triggering concerns over liquidity in the financial system.

Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services in November 2018 had also defaulted on principal and interest payments of deposits, The group's total debt stood at over Rs 94,000 crore as of October 8,2018.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 09:55 pm

tags #Business #Companies #ILFS

