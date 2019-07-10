App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 09:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

IL&FS puts Rs 2,880 acre land parcels in Kutch for sale

The company has invited expressions of interest from interested parties for selling the land parcels owned by three subsidiaries of IL&FS Group in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In an attempt to its monetise assets, the bankrupt IL&FS group has put its 2,880-acres of non-contiguous land banks spread across seven villages in the Kutch region of Gujarat for sale.

The company has invited expressions of interest from interested parties for selling the land parcels owned by three subsidiaries of IL&FS Group in the state.

The three subsidiaries-- Avash Logistic Park, Sealand Ports and Gujarat Integrated Maritime Complex-- collectively own these 2,880 acres of non-contiguous landbank spread across Mota Layja, Godhra, Bayath, Undoth, Ratadiya, Nana Layja and Kathda villages in the Kutch district.

Close

Property consultant Jones Lang LaSalle is assisting the group for potential transactions.

related news

The IL&FS group owes close to Rs 1 trillion to over 40 banks and financial institutions, and was sent to bankruptcy court last October after a string of defaults by a few of its 348 subsidiaries and the resultant credit downgrades.

In newspaper advertisement,the company said large land parcels are connected to NH-8-A and are in close proximity to the Mundra and Kandla ports, are suitable for heavy industries, warehousing or for setting up solar/wind farms.

Apart from this, the company has also offered contiguous land parcels of 150-450 acres.

As per statistics of JLL, the Kutch region has around 4,000 industries employing 3.75 lakh. In the past five years, as many as 133 projects worth $7.5 billion were set up in the district, which is nearly 22 percent of investments that the state received during the period.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 08:59 pm

tags #Business #IL&FS Group

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.