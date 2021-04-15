IL&FS looks to recover Rs 5,000 crore more, increases debt recovery target to Rs 61,000 crore

IL&FS has revised its debt recovery estimated to Rs 61,000 crore – an increase of Rs 5,000 crore over its earlier estimate, the company said.

"The increased estimate represents resolution of nearly 62 percent of overall fund based and non-fund based Group debt of around Rs 99,000 crore, as of October 2018," it said.

It may be kept in mind that the recovery target is higher than the average recovery observed under IBC since its inception, IL&FS said.

Out of total 347 entities under IL&FS Group (as of October 2018) a total of 186 entities stand resolved till date, while the remaining 161 entities are under various stages of resolution.

The upgrade in potentially addressable debt by Rs 5,000 crore (to Rs 61,000 crore) has been largely on account of improved valuations, better operating performance and enhanced recoveries from non-group exposures.