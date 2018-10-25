IL&FS inducts CS Rajan into board of IECCL as addl director

Debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) Thursday said C S Rajan has been inducted on the board of IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company (IECCL) as additional director.

Rajan's nomination was announced by the newly constituted board of IL&FS in the board meeting held on October 12.

Rajan, an IAS officer of 1978 batch, retired as Rajasthan's chief secretary in 2016. He has since been serving as deputy chairman of Chief Ministers Advisory Council.

On October 12, the seven-member board, headed by veteran banker Uday Kotak, appointed nominee directors for eight of IL&FS' subsidiaries.