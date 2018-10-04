App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 09:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

IL&FS group value to be preserved: Uday Kotak after 5-hr board meet

It also said the board will meet regularly to draft roadmap for the future for the systematically important entity, whose control government wrested in a Satyam Computers-style takeover on October 1.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The government-appointed board of crippled infra lender IL&FS group, which held a marathon five-hour meeting on October 4, said it will take all necessary steps to preserve the value of the group and its 348 subsidiaries.

It also said the board will meet regularly to draft roadmap for the future for the systematically important entity, whose control government wrested in a Satyam Computers-style takeover on October 1.

After its maiden meeting, chairman of the new board Uday Kotak told reporters that the board will meet the shareholders including state-run LIC which has 25.34 percent stake, Orix Corporation of Japan with over 23.7 stake, HDFC, SBI and Central Bank, at an appropriate time.

The UAE sovereign wealth fund, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, also owns over 12 percent in the firm.

related news

"The board will meet the shareholders at appropriate time," said Kotak.

The board also elevated board member and noted auditor Nandkishore as the chairman of the audit committee of the group, he said.

It can be noted that IL&FS group, which collectively owe more than Rs 91,000 crore to banks and other lenders, have reported over a score of defaults on its debt obligations like bank repayments, commercial papers and NCDs redemption and interest payments since August. There are also concerns that default by a large NBFC like IL&FS would create liquidity crunch in the financial markets.

As the crisis deepened, which led to a blood bath in the markets, especially the stocks of housing finance companies, NBFCs and mutual funds, since the defaults, the government superseded its board on October 1 and appointed a six- member board.

Led by Kotak, the board members include former Sebi chairman GN Bajpai, ICICI Bank chairman GC Chaturvedi, IAS officer Malini Shankar who is also the director general of shipping, Vineet Nayyar who steered Satyam Computers out of the scam, and veteran auditor Nandkishore.
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 09:08 pm

tags #Business #ILFS #India

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.