PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2020 02:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

IL&FS Group gets approval to sell Jorabat Shillong Expressway

Sekura Roads is backed by Edelweiss Infrastructure Yield Plus, an infrastructure category-I alternative investment fund.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services on Tuesday said it has received the approval of Justice (retd) D K Jain - who is overseeing the debt-laden group''s resolution process - for sale of Jorabat Shillong Expressway to Sekura Roads Ltd.

Sekura Roads is backed by Edelweiss Infrastructure Yield Plus, an infrastructure category-I alternative investment fund.

JSEL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of IL&FS Transport Network (ITNL). It has been classified as an amber company.

Close

Amber category is for those companies that would not be able to meet their obligations but can meet only operational payment obligations to senior secured financial creditors.

related news

IL&FS in a statement said Sekura had bid Rs 916 crore for the 100 per cent stake in Jorabat Shillong Expressway (JSEL).

"SRL had emerged as the highest bidder for JSEL and the same was ratified by the committee of creditors (CoC) of ITNL and JSEL," it said.

The group will now seek approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to complete the sale transaction.

"On completion, the transaction will address over Rs 1,600 crore of IL&FS debt," the company said.

The proceeds of the sale of this asset would be distributed in accordance with the resolution framework approved by the NCLT, the group added.

JSEL is a four-lane highway from Jorabat to Shillong on NH-40, which connects Shillong, Mizoram and Tripura with Guwahati.

Sale of road assets is part of the IL&FS board''s strategy to resolve over Rs 99,000 crore outstanding debt.
First Published on Dec 1, 2020 02:33 pm

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.