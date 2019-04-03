App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 10:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

IL&FS Financial Services GNPA touches 90% in Dec 2018 quarter

The board led by veteran banker Uday Kotak said that IFIN had reported a gross NPA of 61.8 percent and 5.3 percent in the quarter ended September 2018 and March 2018, respectively.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Government appointed board of cash strapped IL&FS on Wednesday said the gross non-performing loan of its lending arm IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) has touched unprecedented level of 90 percent in the December, 2018 quarter.

The board led by veteran banker Uday Kotak said that IFIN had reported a gross NPA of 61.8 percent and 5.3 percent in the quarter ended September 2018 and March 2018, respectively. "The company which reported a GNPA of 5 percent in March 2018. I have heard double digits NPAs but 90 percent GNPAs is very unusual by any standards. That's the challenge that we have faced," Kotak, who is the chairman told reporters.

In recent past the highest NPA reported in the banking sector was around 27.9 percent by IDBI Bank. He said the total recovery for IFIN between October 2018 to March 2019 stood at Rs 931 crore. IFIN's lending to external entities stood at Rs 10,656 crore as of March 31, 2019 while to the IL&FS group was Rs 6,849 crore.

The company said there is an active recovery actions on external lending portfolio of IFIN.

related news

The board Wednesday appointed Vineet Nayyar, who was executive chairman and managing director, as executive chairman. It also redesignated CS Rajan as the managing director of IL&FS. Kotak said the net worth of IL&FS Group was Rs 9,000 crore as of March 2018. "It is reasonable to assume that there is significant erosion to net worth of the company," Kotak said.

The company's fund based outstanding debt was Rs 94,216 crore as of October 8, 2018. IL&FS chief operating officer N Sivaraman said besides the large outstanding debt, the other challenges faced by the company includes high debt to equity ratio of 10:1, huge asset-liability mismatch and poor recovery of loans.

He said total IL&FS Group companies stands at 302 after adjusting for closure of 45 entities. The company said it has already launched asset monetisation process in 55 group businesses including securities business, renewable energy, domestic road vertical, alternate investment fund management, education and thermal.

It is in discussion to launch asset monetisation process for OTPC, Paradip Refinery Water, ILFS Tech, LARES Philippines, ILFS Envt and Mangalore SEZ, among others.

Kotak further said the position of the new board is to see how it recovers money for the interest of the stakeholders including the creditors. "I think we will be able to achieve this (resolution process) in an accelerated manner in an environment of comfort with each other's trust, we are not trying to hoodwink anybody.

"We also know that whatever comes will not go to the shareholders but to the creditors sitting on the other side. There is a good discussion that is happening and we are expecting a fairly reasonably faster and fair outcome of this," Kotak said.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 09:55 pm

tags #Business #IL&FS Financial Services #ILFS #Market news

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Tajik Pop Star Fined for Asking Friends to Birthday Party

White Tigress in Rajkot Zoo Gives Birth to Three Healthy Cubs

Instagram Stars: Harry, Meghan Fastest to Hit 1 Million Fans

Congress, TDP 'Hurting' Morale of Armed Forces, Says Rajnath Singh

Congress to Release Manifesto at 22 Places Across Country on Thursday

IPL 2019 | 'Stop It!' - Pollard Leaves Twitter Stunned With Acrobatic ...

Residents Lament Wayanad’s Connectivity Issues Ahead of Rahul Gandhi ...

Watch: Bottomline With Kishore Ajwani

Mehbooba Mufti, Hasnain Masoodi File Nomination From Anantnag Seat

Congress manifesto favours separatists, terrorists, says Nirmala Sitha ...

General elections 2019: BJP releases 16th list, drops Kirit Somaiya fr ...

Below normal monsoon is the new normal, says Jatin Singh of Skymet

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Govt, RBI will have to bring new rules: Amitabh Kant on SC order on Fe ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower on Skymet's 'below normal' monsoon war ...

Metropolis Healthcare IPO: Here's what analysts recommend

Here's why market expert Saurabh Mukherjea is bullish on Asian Paints

RBI far more dovish than it was 3 months ago, says Adrian Mowat

Days after talk of unity, fissures in Sena-BJP bonhomie: Mistrust amon ...

Congress Manifesto 2019: To fulfil job dreams for its citizens, party ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 3: Hindu groups organise, ...

Malaysian leader Najib Razak pleads not guilty to all charges of corru ...

Joker trailer: Joaquin Phoenix slowly veers towards madness in this or ...

Yaya Toure, Raheem Sterling slam Leonardo Bonucci, Massimiliano Allegr ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

Amid calls for Indus' geopolitical weaponising, a reminder of how clim ...

WhatsApp adds new invite system to let you decide if you want to join ...

IPL Live Score, MI vs CSK Match at Wankhede: MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav st ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone looks unrecognisable as she wears her look ...

IPL style quotient: Salman Khan’s costume designer has a fashion adv ...

Game Of Thrones: Sophie Turner's fiance Joe Jonas signed an NDA, here' ...

Kalank: Here's how Varun Dhawan reacted when asked about replacing Sha ...

Nerkonda Paarvai: Vidya Balan wraps shooting of her Tamil debut, write ...

Irrfan Khan confirms his recovery, pens a heartfelt thank you message ...

Sacred Games' Jatin Sarna to play Yashpal Sharma in Kabir Khan’s ’ ...

Chris Hemsworth wants Joe Russo to try spicy Indian food, wants to see ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.