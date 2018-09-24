IL&FS eyes over Rs 30,000 crore in asset sales to trim debt: Report

Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) seeks to raise over Rs 30,000 crore by selling assets to cut its debt, a Bloomberg report said. The company plans to sell 25 assets, 14 of which have already gathered investor interest.

Hari Sankaran, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the company, told employees the valuation of the offers received is satisfactory, the report said.

IL&FS has a total debt of about Rs 91,224 crore, 61 percent of which is in form of loans from financial institutions. The firm has missed over five of its obligations since August. It has only been able to shell out Rs 490 crore this year and has additional outstanding dues of over Rs 220 crore to be paid by October-end.

Shareholders of the firm will meet on September 29 to decide on raising the authorised share capital of IL&FS to Rs 4,500 crore, which would be the first step to restore normalcy in the company.

“Investors are wary about credit issues. Few of IL&FS bonds are maturing over the next few weeks and market participants are nervous over it,” Rajesh Cheruvu, Chief Investment Officer at WGC Wealth Management, told the wire.

The main concern of investors is that defaults by the company may impact other non-banking financial companies. This sentiment intensified last week as Sensex saw a decline of close to 3 percent—its wildest intraday move in over four years. The index is trading with a negative bias in trade today.

Sources said IL&FS defaulted on commercial paper and then on short term borrowings called inter-corporate deposits (ICDs) to a government-backed lender Small Industries Development Bank of India.

Top level officials are also leaving IL&FS. Five directors of IL&FS Financial Services including MD Ramesh Bawa has resigned. Chief Financial Officer Dilip Bhatia has been asked to take on additional responsibilities with regard to the sale of assets.

The Reserve Bank of India has called a meeting with the shareholders of IL&FS on September 28, with the recent defaults being the main agenda, the report said.