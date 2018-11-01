IL&FS crisis: This subsidiary was operating without capital for three financial years

The government-appointed board of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) found out in its preliminary assessment that IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) apparently ran operations for three financial years without any capital.

According to a Business Standard report, IFIN had outstanding loans to and investments in companies in the IL&FS Group of Rs 5,728 crore in FY16, Rs 5,127 crore in FY17 and Rs 5,490 crore in FY18. These amounts seem to be in excess of permissible norms.

"If this is applied for calculation of capital adequacy, IFIN would have significant negative capital adequacy in each of the years," the company’s old board told the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in a filing.

Formed in 2006, IFIN is involved in providing financing solutions and funds to infrastructure projects, including public-private partnerships.

The board of IL&FS said that loans of more than Rs 1,500 crore provided to one of the companies in the group had been routed through eight other subsidiaries. The indirect way of these transactions hinted at attempts to circumvent regulatory methods.

The Uday Kotak-led board is trying to unravel the infrastructure lender's borrowings. The process is complicated as most of the companies in the IL&FS group operated as a single entity, with no legal or management boundaries.

The misgovernance within the group was one of the major reasons for its fall. The group companies were engaged with entities, which were considered a part of the IL&FS group, in practice but possibly illegally, for the purpose of funding.

IFIN, for example, has an exposure of over Rs 900 crore to companies that are subsidiaries or joint ventures of IL&FS and IL&FS Employee Welfare Trust. These are not consolidated into the accounts of the group company but have been treated by the erstwhile management as ‘internal debt’, according to filings.