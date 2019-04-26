App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 09:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

IL&FS arm puts its China road arm JV on the block

Chongqing Yuhe Expressway holds a concession for a tolled expressway of around 58.72 km in mainland China, over which it has the right to collect toll.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ITNL International, a subsidiary of the bankrupt infra lender Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) is looking to sell its 49 percent stake in Chongqing Yuhe Expressway Company in China, the company said Friday.

The Singapore-based ITNL International is a wholly- owned subsidiary of IL&FS Transportation Networks.

The balance 51 percent is owned by local partner Chongqing Expressway Group, one of the largest state-owned enterprises in China's Chongqing with USD25 billion in assets.

Chongqing Yuhe Expressway holds a concession for a tolled expressway of around 58.72 km in mainland China, over which it has the right to collect toll.

related news

Around 13.25 years of the term of the current concession remain as of end March, and the company has rights to collect toll from users and subsidies from the Chinese government for the balance period of the concession.

The IL&FS's board has engaged UBS Hong Kong to assist in the transaction.

Last week, the group had said state-run energy major Gail India has offered Rs 4,800 crore for its seven operating wind power plants up for sale. These seven special purpose vehicles have an aggregate debt of Rs 3,700 crore.

The Uday Kotak-led board of the IL&FS group, as part of the resolution process has initiated sale of a number of group assets.

Sale process for assets including education, funds, roads and thermal power plant are currently underway and binding financial bids are expected for these companies in stages by May 2019, it said.
First Published on Apr 26, 2019 09:15 pm

tags #Business #China #IL&FS Transportation Networks #Market news

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Dabangg 3 clashes with Brahmastra: It's Salman Khan vs Ranbir Kapoor t ...

Yours Truly trailer: Soni Razdan, a seeker of love, warms our hearts

Avengers: Endgame features MCU's first openly gay character, you'll be ...

Exclusive: Salman Khan treated the team of Slow Motion with delicious ...

Avengers Endgame ending explained: How the Infinity Stones saga ends

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tapu sena names their favourite Avenge ...

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: Twinkle Khanna claims her sugar ...

Arjun Rampal's estranged wife Mehr Jesia reacts to Gabriella Demetriad ...

Singer Daler Mehndi joins BJP, dedicates a song to PM Modi

NHRC Issues Notice to Telangana Govt Over Errors in Intermediate Resul ...

Pragya Thakur Sought Votes in Army’s Name, Alleges Congress in Compl ...

India May Extend by 2 Weeks Deadline to Impose Retaliatory Tariff on 2 ...

Watch: Bottomline With Kishore Ajwani

Tejashwi Yadav Endorses Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister, Says 'He Has W ...

Maha: Probe Theft in Ramtek Strong Room, Says Cong Candidate

As TMC’s Mahua Moitra Looks at Record Win, Will ‘Modi Wave’ Save ...

Hales Serving Three-week Suspension for Failing Drug Test

Pragya Thakur Was Tortured to Brand Hindus as Terrorists: Vijaywargiya

Comment: Why Priyanka Gandhi’s decision to not contest against PM Mo ...

"It was humiliating," says IAS officer punished for allegedly searchin ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Consumers face post-election fuel price shock, economy could be hit

Surat-based diamond trader, who bought PM Modi's suit duped of Rs 1 cr ...

Markets this week: UltraTech Cement top performer, Bharti Infratel fel ...

Wall Street opens flat after mixed earnings, GDP data

Election-linked optimism seen in market, cement worth considering now, ...

Cyient shares jump 9% on stellar Q4 results

Avengers: Endgame movie review — The Russo brothers give us a bonafi ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Muslim leaders in key accused Zahran Hashim’s home ...

Who is Mohammed Mohsin? Karnataka-cadre IAS officer who searched PM's ...

Lok Sabha polls: In Gorakhpur, caste equations set to complicate matte ...

Sensex soars 336 points to close above 39,000-mark, Nifty up at 11,754 ...

Asia Badminton Championships: Saina Nehwal wages losing battle as PV S ...

In Varanasi and Kanpur, a polluted Ganga might have a part to play in ...

Odin's son and king of Asgard, Thor is the 'god' most likely to answer ...

Xiaomi VP Manu Jain, teases a new smartphone with Snapdragon 730 SoC f ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.