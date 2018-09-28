App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 08:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

IL&FS arm clears LIC Mutual Fund's dues of Rs 300 crore

Beginning August 27, the diversified IL&FS group, which is facing cash crunch has been defaulting on payments, on September 27 alone it telling regulators that it had defaulted on seven payments.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

LIC Mutual Fund said Friday that IL&FS Securities Services, an arm of the crippled infra lender, has cleared its dues worth Rs 300 crore.

Beginning August 27, the diversified IL&FS group, which is facing cash crunch has been defaulting on payments, on September 27 alone it telling regulators that it had defaulted on seven payments.

"We would like to confirm that we have received all our interest payments and/or maturity proceeds from IL&FS group entity, with the final payment of Rs 300 crore being paid Friday," LIC MF said in a statement.

The development at the group, which owes more than Rs 91,000 crore to lenders, have led to a market plunge. The market indices closed Friday with its worst monthly losses since February 2016.

Both these incidents along with advance tax outflows, rupee depreciation, GST related outflows created liquidity deficit in the market to the tune of Rs 1.5 trillion, following which RBI relaxed liquidity coverage ratio of banks to 15 percent of their net demand and time liabilities, infusing Rs 2 trillion into the system.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 08:44 pm

tags #Business #ILFS #India

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.