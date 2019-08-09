TV Today Network Q1 net profit up 27.3% at Rs 51.03 cr

TV Today Network on August 9 reported a 27.35 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 51.03 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. It had posted a net profit of Rs 40.07 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.

The firm's revenue from operation rose 30.52 percent to Rs 246.13 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 188.57 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses were up 35.63 percent at Rs 182.10 crore as compared to Rs 134.26 crore, it added.

Its revenue from television broadcasting stood at Rs 207.73 crore as against Rs 158.85 crore.

Revenue from Radio Broadcasting was Rs 3.78 crore compared to Rs 5.78 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's income from newspaper publishing stood at Rs 5.74 crore as against Rs 6.51 crore.