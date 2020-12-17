IKEA to invest Rs 10,500 crore in India; Rs 6,000 crore in Mumbai

IKEA, part of the Ingka Group, plans to invest Rs 10,500 crore in its India operations. The Swedish furniture retailer will be investing Rs 6,000 crore in Maharashtra in the next couple of years, officials said.

The company, known for its minimalist Scandinavian design and budget furniture, is expected to open its doors in Navi Mumbai on December 18, the officials said on December 17.

“IKEA will be investing Rs 10,500 crore in India and Rs 6,000 crore in Maharashtra in the next couple of years,” they said, adding that after the Navi Mumbai store, two more city centre IKEA stores will open during 2021 to reach many more people in Mumbai.

To provide a safe shopping experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is taking a number of precautions from its global best practices and relevant learnings from its Hyderabad operations.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE | We're coming to Mumbai to participate in a marathon and not a sprint, says Per Hornell of IKEA

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

To ensure social distancing, IKEA will initially have a cap on the number of visitors to the store through prior registration on its website, by which customers will be allotted a day and time slot to visit the store, the company said.

The Navi Mumbai store located in Turbhe is spread across 5.3 lakh sq ft and is large enough to accommodate 10 football fields. It is an extra-large store from an IKEA perspective.

“It is a gold certified store building,” Ikea officials said.

The Navi Mumbai store will have two floors of parking to accommodate 2,000 cars and two floors from the retailing perspective. It will also have the largest 1,000-seater restaurant like the Hyderabad store—the biggest in Asia.

The Mumbai store will be somewhat larger than the Hyderabad store. It will showcase 7,000 articles, have 50 different rooms built up with home furnishing inspiration, six homes representing how people live in Mumbai and additional areas to arrange a presentation. It will also have the largest children’s area called Småland.

“We are very excited, as Mumbai is one of our priority markets in India. We have been present online in Mumbai since early 2019 and soon the many people of Mumbai will be able to shop at our fantastic IKEA store," Peter Betzel, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA India, told reporters.

“In the context of the pandemic, affordability has become all the more important. At the Navi Mumbai store, we will have more than 1,000 products priced below Rs 200,” he said.

"IKEA will bring alive inspiring home furnishing solutions with its large, unique range and home furnishing knowledge, showcasing many room-sets and homes, and multiple solutions for a more beautiful, smart, sustainable and affordable life at home - all this reflecting how people live in Mumbai. With our long-term commitment to Maharashtra, we will create 6,000+ jobs by 2030 of which 50 percent will be women," he added.

The company is targeting 100 million customers in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi over the next two years.

“We have set a short-term objective that IKEA will be accessible to at least 100 million people in India by 2022. The way to become accessible to 100 million people is to have an additional focus on the three main cities—Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi—in that order.

"In all these three markets, we will be using the full portfolio of our retail format to be accessible and will be opening one flagship store in all of these three locations. All our flagship stores across the country will be between 300,000 and 500,000 sq ft. We will also be launching city stores in these areas, which would be spread across 80,000 sq ft to 100,000 sq ft,” said Per Hornell, Market and Expansion Manager, IKEA India.

In India, the company is working with close to 50 suppliers which represent over 20 percent of its total sales. “We are working with new categories— ceramics, glassware, wood, natural fibres, bamboo, etc categories other than textiles (mattress, sofas, and chairs have started). This number will grow significantly over the coming years,” he said.

Ikea was founded by Ingvar Kamprad, who turned a small-scale mail order business started on his family’s farm into a furniture empire by letting customers piece together his simple and inexpensive furniture themselves, in 1943.

IKEA now has stores in 40 countries and employs 131,000 people worldwide. The IKEA Group is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.