IKEA probes Vadodara company over excessive chemicals in recalled mugs: Report

Swedish furniture maker IKEA is investigating alleged presence of excessive chemicals in mugs supplied by a Vadodara-based company, according to a report by The Economic Times.

A fact-finding team from the company last week visited Shaily Engineering, which supplied the mugs that had been recalled in January, the report said.

IKEA recalled “Made in India” Troligtvis travel mugs, sold at Rs 129, from 400 stores across the world. The recall was conducted just four months after IKEA had began selling the product.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

“IKEA works together with approximately 1,600 suppliers globally. Due to confidentiality and business reasons we do not share details about individual supplier relations,” an IKEA spokesperson told ET.

Sanjay Shah, the chief strategy officer at Shaily Engineering, declined to comment when approached by the paper.

Amit Sanghvi, Managing Director - Shaily Engineering, said on February 4 that the company had not been immediately impacted by the recall of the Troligtvis travel mugs.

“At the moment, we don’t have any liability on the product recall,” Sanghvi said an analyst call. He added that Shaily Engineering was not 'not at fault' for the recall.

The Troligtvis travel mugs were recalled due to excessive level of dibutyl phthalate (DBP). IKEA has recommended that customers return the product and offered a full refund.