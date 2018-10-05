IKEA plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore for three new centres

Swedish furniture and home accessories company IKEA plans to invest nearly Rs 3,000 crore in the next three years to open three fulfilment centres (packing warehouses) in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi.

The company would open the centres as an omni-channelling brand with large IKEA stores, city centre stores and online presence, deputy country manager (Management) of IKEA India Patrik Antony told PTI.

IKEA is set to open its second store in Mumbai later this year, and would hold a ground-breaking ceremony on October 11 in Bengaluru, he said.

The next store would be in Delhi, he pointed out. By 2025, there would be over 25 stores across cities such as Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata with both online and offline approaches, he said.

On purchasing strategy of IKEA India, Patrik said there were over 50 suppliers in the country.