Ikea pays out 110 million euros in Covid bonuses

IKEA Mumbai store

Ikea will pay a total of 110 million euros ($128 million) in bonuses to employees worldwide as reward for their work during the pandemic, Ingka Group, the company that operates most Ikea's stores, said Friday.

The group said the coronavirus crisis forced it to move much of its brick-and-mortar business online, even as sales remained robust with more people in lockdown buying furniture and housewares.

ALSO READ: Livspace ties up with Alsulaiman Group to invest $50 million in Middle East foray

"The pandemic put us into a situation that I think none of us really were prepared for," Ulrika Biesert, a manager at IKEA Retail, told AFP.

"We went from mostly being an offline business to an online business within two weeks."

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The holding company that controls the majority of Ikea's stores, Ingka, said the bonuses would be paid to employees across all markets and vary depending on salaries.

It would be added to the general annual bonuses employees receive based on the company's annual performance.

Biesert said the bonus was a thank you to employees for "redirecting our business to try to serve the customer in the absolutely best way".

Ingka has weathered the Covid-19 crisis relatively well, despite a drop in profits for its September 2019 to August 2020 financial year.

The negative impact of lockdowns was largely offset by additional consumer spending on home furnishing, according to Ingka.

For its latest financial year to August 2021, the group announced a six-percent boost in revenue, driven largely by online shopping.

Throughout the year, the franchise said, it has seen "higher demand for workplace furniture, outdoor furniture and storage solutions", as a result of the pandemic and the rise in remote work.

Ingka, which is due to publish more detailed results on November 30, however expects to suffer shortages due to supply issues until 2022.

It operates 389 Ikea stores in 32 markets around the world and employs more than 170,000 people.