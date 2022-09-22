English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Ikea infuses Rs 600 crore in Indian business

    The fund would support Ikea's expansion plans in India.

    PTI
    September 22, 2022 / 10:14 PM IST
    The Ikea store in Hyderabad.

    The Ikea store in Hyderabad.

    Swedish furniture retailer Ikea has invested Rs 600 crore in its Indian business, according to Registrar of Companies (RoC) data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler. The fund would support Ikea's expansion plans in India.

    Ikea India Ltd had issued 60 crore shares of the company having a price value of Rs 10 to the Netherland-based Ingka Pro Holding BV and Ingka Holding Overseas BV. The majority of the equity shares, allotted on September 8, 2022, were issued to Ingka Holding Overseas BV.

    When asked about the development, an Ikea spokesperson said the company is committed towards India and the country has been identified as a future growth market for the Ingka group. "The fund infusion received is part of the Rs 10,500 crore announced initially. This new infusion will support our omni-channel expansion plans in India to enable us to reach many more people in India for their life-at-home needs with our affordable and sustainable products," the spokesperson said.

    The investments have come at a time when Ikea is expanding its presence in the country by adding more stores. While Ingka Group has also announced that it would invest Rs 7,500 crore to develop in the NCR two Ingka Centres, large retail destinations that would house other brands and retailers apart from Ikea.

    Ikea, which received government approval in 2013 for its Rs 10,500-crore investment for opening stores in India, had envisaged setting up 10 furnishing and home-ware stores as well as allied infrastructure in over 10 years in the country. So far it has set up three mega format stores in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru, and two city centres in Mumbai.
    PTI
    Tags: #Expansion #funds #IKEA #India #store
    first published: Sep 22, 2022 10:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.