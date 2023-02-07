English
    Ikea cuts prices on select articles by 16-39% in India

    PTI
    February 07, 2023 / 07:31 PM IST
    The Ikea store in Hyderabad.

    European furniture retailer Ikea has cut prices on a sizable part of its over 9,000 articles on offer in India by up to 39 per cent, a top official said on Tuesday.

    The price cuts have been done courtesy of improvements in the overall sourcing, design, product development, packaging and volumes, Ikea India's chief executive and chief sustainability officer Susanne Pulverer told PTI.

    The price cuts range from 16-39 per cent and are not linked to inventory management, where a retailer offers a limited-period discounts on products, Pulverer said.

    The company's insights over the last four years of its presence in the country, where it understood that Indian consumers are very price sensitive was the prime reason for it, she said, adding that it is not driven by competitive pressures.