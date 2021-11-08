IIT-Madras students receive 227 pre-placement offers, highest in 5 years

On June 11, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020 listing the top institutes and universities in India. The top three institutes, IIT Madras (first position), IISc Bengaluru (second position) and IIT Delhi (third position), remain the same retaining their position of the last year. Institutes and universities are ranked in different categories as well by NIRF. Here are the top ranked universities in the category of engineering, management and medical. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras students received record 227 pre-placement offers even before the end of the academic year FY22, the highest in the last five years. The university received 186 offers for the full year 2020-21.

This comes at the back of the huge demand for engineering professionals across the sectors in the wake of the pandemic. Enterprises across the world had moved to digital, and companies are investing in technology, research and development to keep ahead of the curve.

“In the ongoing academic year, the core engineering and R&D sectors accounted for most of the PPOs till date. The major recruiters are Qualcomm, Microsoft, Honeywell, Texas Instruments and Goldman Sachs,” the university said in a statement.

Core engineering and R&D segment accounted for about 60 percent of the placements offers, followed by analytics/consulting/finance at 23 percent. Information Technology companies accounted for about 12 percent of the offer, and FMCG firms at 5 percent.

The top companies include Qualcomm (18), Microsoft (14), Honeywell (13), Texas Instruments (12) and Goldman Sachs (10). Between FY17 (73) and FY21, the IIT-M pre-placement offers have seen 210 percent jump.

IIT-M received 114 offers in FY18, 135 in 2018-19, and 170 offers in the academic year 2019-20.

At the back of the pandemic, the entire placement happened virtually. CS Shankar Ram, Advisor (Training and Placement), IIT Madras, said, in a statement, that the pre-placement offers are a natural outcome of this interaction that is a win-win for both companies and students and the university hopes to extend this to Phase-I placements as well.

Campus placements in India

Apart from IITs, campuses across the country are seeing record placements, as companies vie for quality talent to strength its talent supply chain amid war for talent.

Top four IT companies - TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech and Wipro - will hire close to 1.6 lakh freshers from campuses this year from across colleges in India.

Vellore Institute of Technology has received 9000 offers for its graduates from 390 companies so far in this academic year. The same offers were done with 800 companies last year.

Other colleges too have reported record placements. Anjani Kumar Bhatnagar, Deputy Director- Amity Technical Placement Centre, said that the company has placed 2300 students in three months. The average salary has gone up to Rs 6.42 lakh from Rs 5.20 lakh a year ago.

Mahesh Patil, training and placement officer, KJ Somaiyaa college of Engineering in Mumbai said that the average salary for students has risen from Rs 5.7 lakh last year to Rs 7.5 lakh for the 2022 batch. Patil further added that the demand is so high that of the total 560 students who sat for placements, 307 are already placed, two months ahead of its placement plans. There are 36 more companies that are conducting placements currently and results would be declared in the coming weeks, he said. The highest salary so far has been offered by JP Morgan for Rs 13 lakh.

Jaipur Engineering College and Research Campus (JECRC) Foundation saw a record placement for its students. For the FY22 placements, Amazon has offered Rs 44 lakh package to four of its students. For the 2021 batch, the highest was Rs 10 lakh offered by Byjus.