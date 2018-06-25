IIT-M ties up with CPCL to provide potable water, solar power

The Indian Institute of Technology here today announced its collaboration with Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) to provide solar power, drinking water and sanitation facilities to three villages in Nagapattinam district.

"The project will be executed over the next 24 months in coordination with the state government at an estimated total cost Rs 14.49 crore," a statement issued by the institute said. The CPCL is funding the project in Vellalapakkam, Gopurajapuram and Panangudi, which are near its Cauvery Basin Refinery(Nagapattinam), under its Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) while IIT Madras will execute the project.

IIT-M Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research) Ravindra Gettu, and CPCL's Chief General Manager (HR & Legal) M Sankaranarayanan, signed the MOU on June 21, the statement said. Gettu said, "CPCL and IIT Madras have partnered in various R&D, technical and HRD projects in the past and we are confident that this CSR project of CPCL will contribute immensely towards societal improvement."

Among various activities, IIT-M will conduct a social survey, a topographical survey to study the area and ground levels for designing water distribution system, assess pond and conduct water quality testing.