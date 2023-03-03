IIT Kanpur launches two-year MTech program on drones

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will be offering a dedicated MTech program in unmanned aerial systems (UAV) through its Department of Aerospace Engineering, making it one of the firsts in the country to offer such a course, the institute's director Abhay Karandikar said.

Other institutes offering similar courses include UPES University in Dehradun, Hindustan Institute of Technology in Tamil Nadu.

In a post on LinkedIn, Karandikar said, "I am delighted to share that IIT Kanpur will be one of the first institutes in India to offer a dedicated MTech program in 'Unmanned Aerial Systems' by the Department of Aerospace Engineering. The program has been approved by the Senate and Board of the institute and will be available to students in the upcoming academic session."

Karandikar explained that the MTech in UAV will be a two-year program by the Department of Aerospace Engineering, and that it would require students complete 150 credits of coursework and thesis research work.

