    IIT Guwahati and Assam to set up medical college and research institute, cost Rs 546 crore

    The 350 bedded medical college will come up inside the IIT Guwahati campus and act as an interface between doctors, researchers and technologists.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 20, 2022 / 02:12 PM IST

    IIT Guwahati and Assam on Friday said they would set up a multispeciality post graduate medical college and research institute at a cost of Rs 546 crore.

    The 350 bedded medical college will come up on the IIT Guwahati campus and act as an interface between doctors, researchers and technologists.

    Assam Advance Health Innovation Institute will focus on research and innovation in advanced areas like stem cell research, implantation, artificial intelligence, simulation labs, robotic surgery, and wearables electronics among others.

    The institute will spread over 50,000 square metres.

    Sidhharth Singh, commissioner and secretary in the department of health in the state, said the move aims to promote research in diverse areas of health sciences and technology.

    While Assam would be providing funding grants, the IIT will offer knowhow and identify research projects.

    A special purpose vehicle run by a board of directors will execute the project.

    Singh said Assam is “very keen to also engage with private companies, corporate houses, and philanthropic organisations to come forward as well”.

    The agreement was signed in the presence of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Assam #Engineering #IIT Guwahati #Medical College #Robotics #stem cell #Technology
    first published: May 20, 2022 01:40 pm
