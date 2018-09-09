App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2018 10:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

IIP, inflation data to drive market in holiday-shortened week ahead

On the global front, investors would also watch the US-China trade issues

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Upcoming macroeconomic data announcements, including industrial production and inflation figures, are expected to chart the course of the equity markets in a holiday-shortened week ahead, say experts. Bourses will remain closed on Thursday for Ganesh Chaturthi.

"We have some major data lined up ahead this week for Indian markets. Industrial and manufacturing production figures will be released for July. We have inflation numbers for August," said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.

Industrial production for July and inflation rate for August are due on Wednesday. Also, WPI inflation for August will come out on Friday.

"Investors will be keen on upcoming CPI inflation and US unemployment data to get some cues on market direction," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Movement of the rupee and crude oil prices will also be crucial for market movement.

On the global front, investors would also watch the US-China trade issues.

Depreciating rupee and surging crude oil prices had a triggered fall in the market last week.

Over the last week, the Sensex fell by 255.25 points or 0.66 percent to end at 38,389.82.
First Published on Sep 9, 2018 10:40 am

tags #Business #India #markets

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.