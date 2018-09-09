IIP, inflation data to drive market in holiday-shortened week ahead

Upcoming macroeconomic data announcements, including industrial production and inflation figures, are expected to chart the course of the equity markets in a holiday-shortened week ahead, say experts. Bourses will remain closed on Thursday for Ganesh Chaturthi.

"We have some major data lined up ahead this week for Indian markets. Industrial and manufacturing production figures will be released for July. We have inflation numbers for August," said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.

Industrial production for July and inflation rate for August are due on Wednesday. Also, WPI inflation for August will come out on Friday.

"Investors will be keen on upcoming CPI inflation and US unemployment data to get some cues on market direction," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Movement of the rupee and crude oil prices will also be crucial for market movement.

On the global front, investors would also watch the US-China trade issues.

Depreciating rupee and surging crude oil prices had a triggered fall in the market last week.

Over the last week, the Sensex fell by 255.25 points or 0.66 percent to end at 38,389.82.