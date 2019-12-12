IIP growth for October falls 3.8%

India's industrial output contracted 3.8 percent in October against a 4.3 percent contraction in September, according to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the government on December 12.

Industrial output, or factory output, is the closest approximation for measuring the economic activity of the country's business landscape.

Manufacturing output, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the entire index, contracted 2.1 percent in October against a contraction of 3.9 percent in September.

Mining production fell 8 percent in October against a fall of 8.5 percent in September.

The growth of primary products fell 6 percent last month against a fall of 5.1 percent in September. Capital goods production fell 21.9 percent in October against a fall of 20.7 percent in September.

Consumer durables fell 18 percent last month against a 9.9 percent fall a month ago. Electricity production contracted 12.2 percent in October against a contraction of 2.6 percent in September.

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.5 percent in July-September 2019, the lowest since the fourth quarter of 2012-13, confirming fears of a deepening slowdown in the economy as households aren't spending enough to buoy demand and companies aren't adding capacities or hiring more.

India is now staring at the real possibility of a sub-6 percent annual GDP growth in 2019-20, the first since 2012, amid a sputtering world economy and plunging sentiments at home.

Gross Value Added (GVA), which is GDP minus taxes and is seen as a more realistic gauge to measure economic activity, grew 4.3 percent in July-September 2019, compared to 4.9 percent in the previous quarter and 6.9 percent in the second quarter of the previous year.

The slowdown comes on the back of the 5 percent GDP growth recorded in April-June and 7.1 percent in July-September last year.

The farm sector grew 2.1 percent in the second quarter of 2019-20, reflecting the very late arrival of monsoon rains this year, affecting sowing in the summer kharif crop, India's main harvest.

The manufacturing sector, which accounts for about 75 percent of the country's factory output, contracted 1 percent in July-September 2019, broadly echoing that people are putting off purchases on aspirational items such as cars and televisions.