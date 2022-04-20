IIM-A rolling out Bhagavad Gita course aimed at helping execs navigate dilemmas and trade-offs in business

It’s not a temple, ‘matha’, or spiritual conference, but one of the top B-schools in India that has produced hundreds of chief executive officers (CEOs) and entrepreneurs.

The elite Indian Institute of Management at Ahmedabad (IIM-A) is going to teach a course titled ‘Understanding Bhagavad Gita- A Journey towards Leadership Excellence’. The 10-day online course will be rolled out in May to offer leadership lessons, conflict resolution, ethics, self-management and business acumens derived from the scripture.

The course is designed with at least five objectives and learning outcomes: one, gain insights into ethics and values to promote meaningful impact on organisations; two, develop insights into how to make effective choices; three, strengthen concepts of contemporary management and value-based leadership; four, develop an understanding about leadership excellence; and five, acquire insights about how to lead a life with excellence and happiness.

“As an ancient Indian scripture, it provides many ways to explore contemporary management concepts, conflicts, dilemmas, and trade-offs in business. Lessons from Bhagavad Gita suggest powerful ways to promote management practices that are consistent with the business model and yet ethical,” IIM-A said.

“This course is focused on early reflections on those learnings. The course will also enable participants to develop competence to face challenging times in their career with aplomb and confidence. The programme aims to sensitise them on ways to develop themselves into effective leaders in the corporate world,” it added.

And how is it priced? The 10-day course will be open to people with at least five years of work experience and priced at Rs 64,000 plus 18 percent GST. It effectively means an actual price point of a little over Rs 75,500.