IIM Sirmaur placement drive sees the highest package of Rs 64 lakh a year

Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST

The Indian Institute of Management Sirmaur’s placement drive saw over 250 students receiving an equal number of offers from more than 100 companies across FMCG, BFSI, and Manufacturing, among others.

Companies from Consulting, Ed- tech, HR, Tourism, E-Commerce and Logistics also participated in the placement season.

While MBA - General Management Programme saw the highest package of Rs 64 LPA (lakhs per annum), the MBA-Tourism and Hospitality Management Programme recorded the highest offer of Rs 34 LPA.

Prominent recruiters include PwC, EY, Accenture, Cognizant, Decathlon India, Belgian Waffle Co., Club Mahindra, Big Basket and Deloitte, among others.