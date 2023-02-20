IIM Sirmaur placement drive sees the highest package of Rs 64 lakh a year

The Indian Institute of Management Sirmaur’s placement drive saw over 250 students receiving an equal number of offers from more than 100 companies across FMCG, BFSI, and Manufacturing, among others.

Companies from Consulting, Ed- tech, HR, Tourism, E-Commerce and Logistics also participated in the placement season.

While MBA - General Management Programme saw the highest package of Rs 64 LPA (lakhs per annum), the MBA-Tourism and Hospitality Management Programme recorded the highest offer of Rs 34 LPA.

Prominent recruiters include PwC, EY, Accenture, Cognizant, Decathlon India, Belgian Waffle Co., Club Mahindra, Big Basket and Deloitte, among others.

During the placement season of 2021-22, a total of 183 MBA students received 240 offers. The average CTC offered to the batch saw a 29 percent increase from the previous placement season, and the highest CTC offered saw a 66 percent increase. The placement season saw participation from more than 140 organisations, out of which more than 90 were first-time recruiters at IIM Sirmaur. IIM Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh was set up by the Government of India in 2015 and is one of the newer IIM institutions.

Moneycontrol News