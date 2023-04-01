IIM Raipur placements record highest package of over Rs 60 lakh

With a batch size of 255 students in the second year, the Indian Institute of Management Raipur has recorded 100 percent placements and the average CTC stood at Rs 21.04 lakh per annum (LPA), a 19 percent increase from the previous year.

A total of 107 companies visited among which 32 are new recruiters. The highest CTC was Rs 67.60 LPA with a 60 percent increase from the previous year. The median CTC was Rs 20.00 LPA with an 18 percent increase from last year. The top 10 percent had an average of Rs 34.64 LPA, the top 25 percent had Rs 28.25 LPA and the top 50 percent had Rs 24.77 LPA as the average CTC.

The highest number of students (32 percent) were recruited in the Banking Financial Service and Insurance (BFSI) sector with an average CTC and maximum CTC of Rs 21.02 LPA and Rs 32.50 LPA, respectively.

IT/ITES was the second-highest (23 percent) recruiting sector with Rs 21.29 LPA as average and a maximum CTC offered at Rs 43.43 LPA, followed by Strategy & Consulting (14 percent recruited, average of Rs 19.64 LPA and highest Rs 32.21 LPA), FMCG/FMCD sector(12 percent recruited, average of Rs 21.78 LPA and highest Rs 67.60 LPA), Manufacturing (12 percent recruited, average of Rs 22.39 LPA and highest Rs 62.00 LPA), and Miscellaneous(7 percent recruited, average of Rs 19.55 LPA and highest Rs 25.50 LPA).

Moneycontrol News