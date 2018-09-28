IIFL’s Nirmal Jain says company has enough liquidity to tide over any crisis

Nirmal Jain, chairman of IIFL, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the company's liquidity situation and shared his views on the non-banking financial company (NBFC) space.

"We are comfortable in our liquidity position and are facing no issues at all," said Jain.

He further said that they have enough liquidity to tide over any crisis.

Talking about the business, Jain said, “Our business is going as usual; we are disbursing loans as usual in all the product categories. So there is absolutely no concern.”

According to him, "Non-banking financial company sector with regards to growth is doing pretty well. I think most of the (NBFC) fears are exaggerated, but it’s just a matter of time and we will see how regulators and the government react and what kind of corrective actions they take,” he said.