Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020: Ronnie Screwvala, Ashok Soota among new entrants

162 individuals made their debut on the list in 2020, across 31 industries and 50 cities. The average fortune of all 828 individuals on the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020 is Rs 7,300 crore.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
The IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020 has several new entrants, including upGrad co-founder Ronnie Screwvala and Happiest Minds Chairman Ashok Soota.

Screwvala ranked 188 on the list with a fortune of Rs 6,500 crore, and Soota secured the 282th spot with wealth of Rs 3,700 crore.

Mumbai added 41 entrepreneurs to its list, after taking into account dropouts. New Delhi saw a net loss of 5 entrepreneurs, while Bengaluru recorded a net increase of 10 entrants on the list.






162 individuals made their debut on the list in 2020, across 31 industries and 50 cities. 76 percent of the new entrants on the rich list are self-made, the report said.

Also read: IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020: Mukesh Ambani tops for the ninth consecutive year

A majority of the new entrants were from the pharmaceuticals industry (27), followed by chemicals & petrochemicals (20) and software & services (15).

The average fortune of all 828 individuals on the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020 is Rs 7,300 crore.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani topped the list for the ninth consecutive year, registering a fortune of Rs 6,58,400 crore.

Here are the top 10 new additions to the IIFL Wealth Hurun Rich List:

> Subash Runwal & family  - Rs 7,900 crore (Runwal Developers)
> Krishna Chivukula & family - Rs 6,800 crore (Indo-MIM)
> Ajit Prabhu - Rs 6,700 crore (Quest Global)
> Aravind Melligeri  - Rs 6,700 (Quest Global)
> Ronnie Screwvala - Rs 6,500 (Unilazer Ventures)
> Rishi Khosla - Rs 6,400 crore (OakNorth)
> Sunil Wadhwani - Rs 5,200 crore (iGate)
> Ashok Trivedi  - Rs 5,100 crore (iGate)
> Yogesh Mathradas Kothari & family  - Rs 5,000 crore (Alkyl Amines Chemicals)

> Ashok Soota - Rs 3,700 crore (Happiest Minds)

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 01:47 pm

