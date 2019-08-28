App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 09:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

IIFL Wealth Group to acquire L&T Finance Holdings' wealth management business

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, a joint statement said without disclosing the size of the deal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

IIFL Wealth Group on August 28 said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire L&T Capital Markets, a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T Finance Holdings.

L&T Capital Markets provides wealth management services for individual and institutional clients.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, a joint statement said without disclosing the size of the deal.

IIFL Wealth offers a portfolio of comprehensive products and services across asset classes, together with a dedicated set of research professionals and senior private bankers, the statement said.

The move is expected to further strengthen IIFL Wealth's platform for serving high net-worth and ultra-high-worth families, it added.

With over 10,000 clients, IIFL Wealth is the third largest player with an asset under management (AUM) of close to Rs 1.7 trillion, or around $24.5 billion, in the around $170-billion-strong domestic wealth management business, that is dominated by Kotak Wealth with an AUM of around $36 billion, followed by ICICI at $27 billion, according to industry estimates.

L&T Wealth has an asset under management of Rs 25,600 crore as of June and employs around 100 people. The company entered the wealth management segment in 2012 by roping in the Indian team of the Swiss private bank EFG.

First Published on Aug 28, 2019 09:11 pm

tags #(L&T #Business #Companies #IIFL

