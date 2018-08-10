 IIFL Mutual Fund seeks regulatory nod to launch US technology fund

The scheme will allocate at least 95% of its assets in equity and equity-related instruments listed on US stock exchanges and belonging to IT, internet and allied sectors
IIFL Mutual Fund has sought Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to launch IIFL US Technology Fund, according to the draft offer document on the regulator's website.
The open-ended equity scheme will allocate at least 95 percent of its assets in equity and equity-related instruments listed on recognised stock exchanges in the US and belonging to information technology, internet and allied sectors.
The scheme also has the provision to deploy up to 5 percent of its corpus in fixed income securities of both India and US, including money market instruments, cash and equivalent, treasury bills and fixed deposits.
- Plans: Regular and direct
- Options: Growth and dividend
- Minimum application: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter
- Exit Load: 1 percent if redeemed or switched-out on or before 1 year from date of allotment
- Performance benchmark: MSCI USA Large Cap Information Technology and Internet Marketing Index
- Fund manager: Prashasta Seth