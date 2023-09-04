IIFL Finance to give ESOPs worth Rs 180 crore to 4,000 frontline employees

The eligible employees for the ESOP programme must be employed for a minimum of two years with the company and must have achieved the highest performance ratings

IIFL Finance on September 4 announced the initiation of a golden employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) programme valued at Rs 180 crore. This scheme is available for 4,000 frontline employees located in 25 states and 5 Union territories.

IIFL Finance plans to offer these shares at a discount of over 98 percent compared to the current market price. The shares will be provided to employees at a nominal cost of Rs 10. The move aims to enable employees to capitalise on substantial opportunities for wealth creation.

The eligible employees for the ESOP programme must be employed for a minimum of two years with the company and must have achieved the highest performance ratings.

Nirmal Jain, Founder of IIFL Group and Managing Director of IIFL Finance

said, “IIFL’s culture is where ‘owners work and workers own’. Following this principle, this round of allotment has been made. This is a recognition of the owner mindset of the employees at the front level who stayed loyal and performed exceptionally contributing to the growth of the company.