App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 01:42 PM IST | Source: Mongabay

IIFL Finance share price rises 10% after promoter raises stake

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 212.80 and 52-week low Rs 58.15 on 14 February, 2020 and 03 June, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IIFL Finance share price rose 10 percent intraday on June 25 after the promoter of the company increased their stake.

On June 24 the company's promoter Nirmal Bhanwarlal Jain has acquired 0.12 percent stake in the company via open market increasing total shareholding of the promoter group to 25.06 percent.

However, the company clarified that the Promoter Group’s voting rights in IIFL Finance has not exceeded 25% and Promoter Group has no intent to acquire more than 25% voting rights in the company or make any public offer

Close

At 13:17 hrs, IIFL Finance was quoting at Rs 81.55, up Rs 6.80, or 9.10 percent on the BSE.

related news

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 212.80 and 52-week low Rs 58.15 on 14 February 2020 and 03 June 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 61.63 percent below its 52-week high and 40.41 percent above its 52-week low.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 01:42 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #IIFL Finance

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Decades-old Soviet studies hint at coronavirus strategy

Decades-old Soviet studies hint at coronavirus strategy

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra govt bans Patanjali’s COVID-19 medicine Coronil

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra govt bans Patanjali’s COVID-19 medicine Coronil

COVID-19 cure: Won't allow 'fake' medicine sale, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says on Patanjali's Coronil

COVID-19 cure: Won't allow 'fake' medicine sale, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says on Patanjali's Coronil

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.