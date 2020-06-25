IIFL Finance share price rises 10% after promoter raises stake

IIFL Finance share price rose 10 percent intraday on June 25 after the promoter of the company increased their stake.

On June 24 the company's promoter Nirmal Bhanwarlal Jain has acquired 0.12 percent stake in the company via open market increasing total shareholding of the promoter group to 25.06 percent.

However, the company clarified that the Promoter Group’s voting rights in IIFL Finance has not exceeded 25% and Promoter Group has no intent to acquire more than 25% voting rights in the company or make any public offer

At 13:17 hrs, IIFL Finance was quoting at Rs 81.55, up Rs 6.80, or 9.10 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 212.80 and 52-week low Rs 58.15 on 14 February 2020 and 03 June 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 61.63 percent below its 52-week high and 40.41 percent above its 52-week low.