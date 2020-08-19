172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|iifl-finance-raises-rs-100-crore-through-ncds-5727791.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 01:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

IIFL Finance raises Rs 100 crore through NCDs 

PTI
 
 
IIFL Finance on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 100 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis. It said the NCDs will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

"Finance committee of the board of directors of the company.... approved allotment of 1,000 non convertible debentures.....of face value of Rs 10 lakh each, for cash at par, aggregating to Rs 100 crore, on private placement basis," IIFL Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of IIFL Finance were trading 0.94 percent lower at Rs 79.15 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 01:30 pm

