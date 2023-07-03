IIFL Finance raises $175 million from HSBC, Union Bank and Bank of Baroda via ECB route

The funds were raised at Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus 200 basis points (Bps).

Non-banking finance company IIFL Finance raised $175 million through external commercial borrowing (ECB) route in the month of June 2023, company said in a release.

The NBFC raised $75 million from HSBC, $50 million from Union Bank (Sydney) and $50 million from Bank of Baroda (IFSC unit), according to the release.

“This also helps in diversifying our borrowing sources and lower our overall borrowing costs,” Kapish Jain, Group CFO, IIFL Finance was quoted saying in the release.

The company is rated AA/Stable by CRISIL, ICRA and CARE and A1+ by CRISIL and ICRA. In April, Moody’s upgraded IIFL Finance’s international credit ratings to B1 stable from B2, the release said.

Since March, the company has raised total of $275 million, which includes external commercial borrowing of $175 million in June 2023 and $100 million funding raised in March 2023, it added.

Earlier on March 31, IIFL Finance had raised $100 million through the ECB route, which included $50 million in long-term funding from Export Development Canada with co-financing of $50 million from Deutsche Bank (Singapore).